Punjab Traffic Police Issues Record Number of Driving Licenses in a Month

The Punjab Traffic Police issued a remarkable 234,000 driving licenses throughout the province last month.

In the last month, it’s been reported that 70,000 individuals opted for the online facility to obtain their driving licenses out of the total number issued.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Cracks Down on Vehicles With Tinted Windows and Fancy Number Plates

However, despite the improvement in adherence to driving license regulations, a significant number of motorists were fined for traffic violations. According to details, the traffic police imposed fines worth millions on more than 972,000 drivers over various violations.

Over 46,000 motorcyclists were fined for driving without a helmet. Moreover, the authorities issued over 180,000 challans to unlicensed and underage drivers.

Additionally, more than 230,000 vehicles were fined for flouting lane regulations and overloading. Last month, officials revealed that 282 individuals lost their lives in 37,634 road traffic accidents in Punjab.

ALSO READ Punjab to Buy 37 Bulletproof Cars for Chinese Diplomats Amid Security Concerns

Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer has urged motorbike riders to maintain a maximum speed of 50 km per hour in the left lane to curb accidents.