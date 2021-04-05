Excise Dept Launches Home Services for Car and Bike Owners in Islamabad

Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) Islamabad has decided to provide all essential services, including vehicle registration, to the citizens at their doorsteps.

ETD Islamabad has taken this decision to ensure the safety of both employees and citizens during the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

According to Director ETD Islamabad, Bilal Azam, citizens can now call the ETD staff at their homes between 3 PM to 7 PM and avail all services after booking an online appointment on the department’s official website.

Aside from vehicle registration, registration of professional tax, bed tax, tobacco vendor tax, property tax, and car sales will be performed at the doorsteps of the citizens.

Director ETD has requested citizens seeking vehicle registration to book an online appointment only after checking the online status of the vehicle.

He added that token tax of vehicles can only be submitted online or in post offices in the jurisdiction of the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has reported 641 new cases of Coronavirus today, taking the capital’s positivity rate to 11%.