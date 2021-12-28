CM Buzdar Inaugurates Abdul Sattar Edhi Underpass in Lahore

Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a new underpass in Lahore yesterday and announced that it has been renamed after Abdul Sattar Edhi.

This development will help up to 132,000 motorists, and will especially facilitate the transportation of patients of the Gulab Devi, Children, Social Security, and General Hospitals.

CM Buzdar told the media that the Abdul Sattar Edhi underpass project had been completed two months before its deadline and the Gulberg to Jail Road flyover near Siddique Trade Centre has been named after the poet Munir Niazi.

Road Development Projects in Lahore

CM Buzdar has announced an elevated expressway project worth Rs. 50 billion to accommodate the citizens of Lahore, besides the construction of multiple entry and exit points at Shahdara Mor at a cost of Rs. 6.5 billion to ease the flow of traffic.

He added that three major projects are in progress in Lahore at a cost of more than Rs. 9.16 billion: an extra lane is being constructed near Children’s Hospital at Lahore Bridge, Rs. 2.54 billion is being utilized for the building of the Shahkam Chowk flyover, and Rs. 4.9 billion for the Data Ganj Baksh flyover.

CM Buzdar also mentioned the Orange Line Metro Train project had been completed via funding by the incumbent government. Furthermore, the expansion project of Saggian Road is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs. 3.4 billion, and the construction of the flyover and underpass at Iqbal Town’s Karim Block will cost 2.9 billion. Additionally, the signal-free corridor from Main Boulevard Gulberg to Walton Road, DHA will be done for Rs. 3 billion.