Pakistan Has Become The 4th Largest Bike Manufacturer in The World — Imran Khan

As cars become more expensive, people are compelled to use motorbikes for daily transportation. The increased demand has allowed for huge sales figures that have made Pakistan the fourth-largest motorbike manufacturer in the world.

Advertisement

This update came from prime minister Imran Khan during his meeting with the business community in Islamabad yesterday. He added that tractor sales have also gone up by ten percent in recent years, whereas the parts localization rate has become ninety percent.

ALSO READ Changan Oshan X7 is Launching Next Week

He added that the business community has a key role in the empowerment of the lower socio-economic class.

Because of business-friendly policies, the industry has made record profits and the fruits of which should go to the working class. I am thankful to those industrialists and businessmen who increased their employees’ salaries on my call.

The meeting was attended by Saqib Sheerazi of Honda Atlas, Ali Asghar Jamali of Indus Motors, Ghiasuddin Khan of Engro, Sikander Mustafa of Millat Tractors, among other top-tier businessmen of Pakistan.

Motorcycle Industry of Pakistan

Motorcycle prices have gone up drastically over the last few years. After every event such as the COVID-19 induced recession, shortfall of raw materials, rise in the cost of sheet metal, and the depreciation of the local currency, motorcycle prices have gone up.

Industry analysts suspect that bike prices would continue to increase due to the rising cost of manufacturing and the demand would continue to rise despite escalating prices, as cars and fuel become more expensive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Proton to Increase Sales by Over 30% in 2022

However, people are frustrated as the government remains silent about the unjust, frequent, and unexplained price hikes. To mitigate these issues, the government must develop and implement a policy that encourages competition and improvement, ensuring proper regulation of motorcycle prices.