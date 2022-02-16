Hyundai Elantra Gets a New Feature in Pakistan

Hyundai-Nishat has announced that it is offering a new infotainment system in Elantra — an 8-inch infotainment screen with a connected car application (MyHyundai).

The new display will reportedly add to the beauty of Elantra’s interior as compared to its previous infotainment system which was criticized by many customers for looking outdated.

Hyundai-Nishat claims that the new infotainment screen and the MyHyundai application will provide the car an edge over its rivals. Its notification reads:

Customers getting the vehicle with new AVN will get a free subscription for MyHyundai for first 3 months with features like Location sharing, Maps, Alerts, and Geofencing.

The company added that it is delivering the invoiced vehicles with a new entertainment screen at all of its showrooms, and has informed the dealerships to take orders accordingly. The new infotainment screen will be available in all Elantra sedans dispatched from 14 February onward, and the dealerships have been told to clarify that this upgrade is for new vehicles.

Hyundai-Nishat will also replace the displayed Elantra units that have the older infotainment system. It stated in its notification that “the invoiced units will be handed over to the customers immediately to avoid any conflict” and that the units will be displayed once the buyers get the vehicles with the old infotainment system.

The updated infotainment system may attract more buyers as the new screen will look better than its predecessor which appeared outdated with its buttons and knobs below the screen. It will also enhance the entertainment experience besides providing better navigation with MyHyundai support.

Furthermore, the company has not announced any price increases, which is a relief for local customers because many brands in Pakistan, like Toyota, increase the prices of their vehicles whenever their models get new features or minimal upgrades.

