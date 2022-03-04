FIRs Registered Against Vehicles Over Substandard Fuel Cylinders

The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) had launched a special province-wide drive last month which resulted in 54 FIRs against automobiles for using illicit CNG and substandard LPG cylinders in public vehicles.

Its spokesman, Rauf Gilani, said that as per the directive of SP PHP Multan Division, Huma Naseeb, PHP officers had initiated a special campaign last month against public vehicles using the aforementioned fuel cylinders while endangering public lives.

ALSO READ KP’s CNG Stations Will Now Operate Longer Than Usual

He said that the officials had inspected several vehicles and discovered 54 that were in violation of the regulations in this regard.

Substandard and illegal cylinders for LPG and CNG in Pakistan have reportedly caused a number of accidents, resulting in damage to vehicles and properties.

ALSO READ Honda Pakistan Announces Home Delivery Service

The PHP’s initiative to minimize such incidents is commendable as it is the only solution for such illegal installations in vehicles.

Via Pak Observer