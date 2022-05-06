Honda’s Cheapest Bike Costs Over Rs. 100,000 After Another Price Hike

Atlas Honda has announced yet another major price hike for its bikes. This is Honda’s third price hike in 2022, which places it in the lead in terms of price hikes announced by a bike manufacturer so far.

The new prices of all Honda bikes are as follows:

Motorbike Current Price (Rs.) Suggested Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 99,900 102,900 3,000 CD 70 Dream 106,500 109,500 3,000 Honda Pridor 136,900 139,900 3,000 CG 125 159,500 163,500 4,000 CG 125 SE 189,500 193,500 4,000 CB 125F 236,900 244,900 8,000 CB 150F 291,900 299,900 8,000 CB 150F SE 295,900 303,900 8,000

According to the latest report by the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), Pakistan’s bike industry has achieved over 90 percent localization. This implies that most of a bike’s structural and mechanical components are made in Pakistan, while only a few are imported.

These claims seem accurate as Pakistani bike makers manufacture and sell basic products. However, despite that, all companies continue to increase the prices of their bikes, gradually driving them out of reach for most buyers.

Pakistan’s motorcycle industry, despite being highly profitable and successful, continues to deny people newer and better products. Despite that, their sales continue to skyrocket due to the increasing demand.