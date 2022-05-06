Honda’s Cheapest Bike Costs Over Rs. 100,000 After Another Price Hike

Atlas Honda has announced yet another major price hike for its bikes. This is Honda’s third price hike in 2022, which places it in the lead in terms of price hikes announced by a bike manufacturer so far.
The new prices of all Honda bikes are as follows:
|Motorbike
|Current Price (Rs.)
|Suggested Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|99,900
|102,900
|3,000
|CD 70 Dream
|106,500
|109,500
|3,000
|Honda Pridor
|136,900
|139,900
|3,000
|CG 125
|159,500
|163,500
|4,000
|CG 125 SE
|189,500
|193,500
|4,000
|CB 125F
|236,900
|244,900
|8,000
|CB 150F
|291,900
|299,900
|8,000
|CB 150F SE
|295,900
|303,900
|8,000
According to the latest report by the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), Pakistan’s bike industry has achieved over 90 percent localization. This implies that most of a bike’s structural and mechanical components are made in Pakistan, while only a few are imported.
These claims seem accurate as Pakistani bike makers manufacture and sell basic products. However, despite that, all companies continue to increase the prices of their bikes, gradually driving them out of reach for most buyers.
Pakistan’s motorcycle industry, despite being highly profitable and successful, continues to deny people newer and better products. Despite that, their sales continue to skyrocket due to the increasing demand.