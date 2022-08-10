The New Toyota Yaris Looks Amazing Inside and Out [Images]

Toyota has finally debuted the 2023 Yaris in Thailand. After the 7th Honda City’s launch, Toyota Yaris looked outdated due to its looks and features. The new model’s extensive refresh in design and amenities has brought it up to pace with its competitor.

The B-segment car sits on the all-new Daihatsu New Generation Architecture (DNGA), which also underpins several other economy cars in Toyota’s lineup. The photos show a much better proportioned and attractive-looking sedan that borrows styling elements from the Asia-Pacific-spec 12th generation Toyota Corolla.

Details suggest that Yaris will have a traditional combustion engine as well as a hybrid variant. The traditional variant will have an all-new 3NR-VE naturally aspirated 1.2-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 91 horsepower (hp) and 110 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Although reports suggest that a Hybrid variant is in the works, Toyota is yet to make an official announcement.

The new Yaris has 4 variants in Thailand — Sport, Smart, Premium, and Premium Luxury. The basic features include:

6 Airbags

Push Start

9-Inch Infotainment System with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity

6 Speaker Stereo

Follow me Home Function

Theft Deterrent System

Speed Auto Lock

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

Cruise Control

Pedal Mis-operation Control

Front Departure Alert

Automatic High Beam

Lane Departure Alert

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

Traction control (TC)

Hill-start assist (HSA)

Multiple Drive Modes: Eco, Normal, Sports

7-Inch TFT Digital Instrument Cluster

The high-end models have Toyota Safety Sense, which includes features such as rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, 360-degree camera, autonomous emergency braking, pre-collision warning, etc.

In Thailand, the new Yaris is priced at the equivalent of Rs. 3.4 million to Rs. 4.3 million.

Toyota’s Plans for Pakistan

For now, launching a new Yaris in Pakistan does not seem to be on Toyota Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) immediate agenda. Instead, the company is currently upgrading its assembly plant to locally assemble hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) by next year.

Instead, the company is currently struggling to keep up the supply of its existing models in Pakistan due to hiccups in CKD imports. Toyota IMC is likely to ride out this time before launching a new car in Pakistan.