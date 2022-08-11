Punjab Police Demands New Vehicles Worth Rs. 8 Billion

Punjab Police has requested new vehicles worth Rs. 8 billion from the provincial government. The department has sent a proposal to Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for 400 new bikes and 1,000 new vehicles.

During a tribute ceremony for the martyred police operatives at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines, CM instructed Inspector General (IG) Faisal Shahkar to share a list of vehicles required by the department.

The summary demanded 700 new vehicles for the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) and Traffic Police, 220 for the deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) deployed in the field, and 50 vehicles for the senior officers. It also requested 400 new bikes for traffic police.

The police claimed that almost 88 percent of the vehicles currently in use are almost completely unusable. It highlighted that after the regime change most of these vehicles had either broken down or were driven beyond their threshold of usability.

CM stated that he will ensure the urgent provision of new vehicles to the department and will, “personally look that there comes no bureaucratic bottleneck in the way.” He also announced free education for the children of martyred police officers, along with several other benefits for their bereaved families.