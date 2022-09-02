New Teaser for Locally-Assembled Honda HR-V Hints at Imminent Launch

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) is gearing up to debut its first-ever locally assembled crossover SUV in Pakistan. The company has posted a new teaser for the 2022 Honda HR-V, hinting that its launch is around the corner.

Last month, an industry report claimed that HACL will launch the compact crossover this month. It also added that the starting price for the SUV would be around Rs. 6 million, which, knowing HACL, seems a bit optimistic. Given that Honda Civic’s starting price is Rs. 6.3 million, HR-V will likely cost around Rs. 7 million.

HACL began teasing HR-V in the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS). It is a compact crossover SUV that competes with Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Haval Jolion, and other similar SUVs.

It has multiple powertrains in various markets, including a hybrid electric option. Although, the Pakistani spec SUV will likely have these two powertrains:

A naturally aspirated (NA) 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

A turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 179 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

Both engines send power to the front wheels only, via a CVT automatic transmission.

HR-V has modern Honda Sensing equipment which includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

Other features include six airbags, parking sensors, smart infotainment, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, hill-start assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake, etc.

Given the popularity of crossovers in Pakistan these days, Honda HR-V will likely take the car industry by storm. Market speculations suggest that, if priced reasonably, HR-V may even prompt HACL to retire the Civic in Pakistan.

The flagship sedan is already struggling in terms of sales due to a hefty price tag. Therefore, the prospect of HR-V outdoing the Civic in sales seems quite plausible.