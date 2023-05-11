Car Sales Dropped by 52% Due to Suzuki and Honda’s Poor Performance

The nightmarish decline of the car industry continues due to the economic crisis in Pakistan.

According to the latest data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), carmakers (association members only) collectively sold just 4,463 vehicles in April 2023, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) decline of 52%, and a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 80%.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 1,948 cars, reporting a 2% MoM increase in sales. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold only 207 cars, seeing a huge 75% MoM decline. Likewise, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold a respectable 1,474 cars, observing a massive decline of 74% in monthly sales.

ALSO READ Proton Debuts Big Luxurious SUV in Malaysia at Honda Civic’s Price

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) sold 725 cars last month, recording a 13% MoM decrease in sales. Once again, Tucson remained the company’s front-runner.

The sales of some popular cars are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Sales

Passenger Vehicles Units Sold in March 2023 Units Sold in April 2023 Month-on-Month % Difference PSMC

Cultus 475 177 -63% Alto 2,542 820 -68% Wagon R 489 99 -80% Bolan 782 163 -79% Swift 877 145 -83% Toyota IMC

Corolla and Yaris 1,119 1,007 -10% Fortuner and Hilux 793 941 19% Honda Atlas

Civic and City 611 159 -74% HR-V & BR-V 224 48 -79% Hyundai Nishat

Tucson 380 315 -17% Elantra 188 119 -37% Sonata 118 155 31%

The local currency instability and tax hikes have forced the car industry to increase prices. Recently, various major carmakers including Honda, Suzuki, etc. increased the prices of their vehicles by considerable margins, with other carmakers to follow soon.

With this outlook, the car industry’s fate future seems bleak for the foreseeable future.