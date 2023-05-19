Tough Competition: Haval Jolion Vs. Kia Sportage FWD Vs. Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has finally launched the locally assembled Haval Jolion in Pakistan. The company initially debuted it in 2021 as a completely built-up (CBU) import. But the SUV bookings were put on hold later that year as the company geared up to start local assembly of its SUVs.

Since its debut, Haval Jolion has been regarded as one of the best-looking SUVs in Pakistan. Its boxy design and snazzy styling aim to grab the attention and desire of compact SUV buyers across the country.

At its price point, Haval Jolion has two fierce direct competitors, namely, Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport and Kia Sportage FWD. So does the Jolion have what it takes to subdue its rivals? Let us find out:

Exterior

Haval Jolion

Common consensus suggests that Haval Jolion is among the crossover SUVs in Pakistan with the most striking looks.

The front fascia has a large chrome mesh grille, modern-looking headlamps LED headlights, turn signals, and sharp-looking DRLs attached to the bumper sides to make a boomerang pattern.

The side is mostly simple, although, the body-colored door handles, a single sharp character-line, give it a smooth look, while chromed side-impact strips, a chromed trim-piece surrounding the A, B, and C pillars, and modern alloy wheels give it a premium look.

The rear seems similar to most SUVs, except for the taillight design and the placement of a few chrome and black panels. Overall, Jolion is a unique-looking crossover SUV that turns heads.

Kia Sportage

Over the years, Pakistanis have grown accustomed to Sportage’s quirky looks.

The front has the sharp LED headlights with quad-DRLs like modern Porsches. Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille, and a radical front bumper design make for an aggressive front end.

On the side, the SUV has 18″ polished alloy wheels, roof-rails, body-colored door handles, and a minimalistic design that give the Sportage a clear look.

The rear end also has a quirky design with a rounded tailgate, elongated LED taillight joined by a red strip, reverse lights and turn signals mounted in the very bottom, and a glossy scuff plate down below. Overall, Kia Sportage is an interesting-looking SUV.

Hyundai Tucson

Tucson, while subtle and handsome, is not aging well. It has a large hexagonal grille with slats, angular headlights, a smooth hood, and a noisy-bumper design.

With silver roof rails, body-colored door handles, and a set of sharp alloy wheels, the side profile appears clean and simple.

The rear features elongated taillights, two reflectors at the bottom, a boot lid that slopes forward, and a shark-fin antenna. Compared to other SUVs, Tucson looks a bit outdated, especially since the international debut of a new model.

Interior

Jolion

The Jolion boasts a modern but clean interior design. The two-step dash layout and the materials all feel high-end giving the SUV a premium look.

The steering has a futuristic 3-spoke design, while the all-digital head unit display (HUD) is more modern than its competitors. In terms of cabin space, the Jolion has plenty, enough to seat five passengers. Overall, Haval Jolion offers decent practicality and comfort.

Sportage

Sportage’s grey and beige interior looks at least two generations old, compared to its competitors. The design is straightforward and effective, but there are other SUVs in the market with more modern interiors.

It has leatherette seats, a spacious and comfortable cabin that can easily accommodate 5 people. The interior is enhanced by reclining rear seats and a panoramic sunroof.

All of these factors combine to create a slightly dated but adequate family SUV.

Tucson

In terms of design, Hyundai Tucson has almost the same issues as the Sportage. The cockpit is slightly more modern than the Sportage, with a more angular and complex dash design.

It has a 10′′ infotainment screen, a soft-touch dashboard, an instrument panel with a digital screen for additional information, leatherette seats, and a spacious and comfortable cabin space.

Tucson also has a decent interior that is starting to show age.

Dimensions

The dimensions of all three SUVs are as follows:

Measurements Haval Jolion Kia Sportage FWD Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport Overall Length 4,472 mm 4,485 mm 4,480 mm Width 1,841 mm 1,855 mm 1,850 mm Overall Height 1,619 mm 1,635 mm 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,670 mm 2,670 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm 172 mm 172 mm Luggage Capacity 337 liters 491 liters 491 liters Max. Curb Weight 1,550 kg 1,544 kg 1,500 kg

Performance

Jolion

Jolion has only one engine option — a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that puts out 145 hp and 220 Nm of torque. The power is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The SUV has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology to allow for good stopping power.

According to information on various forums, users claim a fuel economy of around 12 km per liter. However, given Jolion’s size and weight the actual fuel economy should be lower.

Sportage FWD and Tucson GLS Sport (Same Powertrain and Other Mechanical Components)

Both, Kia Sportage FWD and Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport have the same powertrains and other mechanical components — a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that sends 155 hp of power and 196 Nm of torque to all four wheels via a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs consist of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. They also have disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

As reported by owners on various forums, both Tucson and Sportage have a fuel economy of 10-12 kilometers per liter.

Features

The features of all three SUVs are as follows:

Specs and Features Sportage FWD Tucson GLS Sport Haval Jolion Safety

Central Power Doorlocks Yes Yes Yes Contact Sensing Doorlocks and Windows Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Camera Rear Only Rear Only Surround View Hill Start and Descent Brake Assist Yes Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Yes Speed Sensing Auto Doorlock Yes Yes Yes Parking Assist Yes Yes Yes Lane Departure Warning No No Yes Forward Collision Warning No No Yes Automatic Headlights Yes Yes Yes Blind Spot Detection System No No Yes Lane Keep Assist No No Yes Rear Cross Traffic Alert No No Yes Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Normal Normal Adaptive Airbags 2 2 6 Convenience

Power Tailgate Yes Yes Yes Infotainment System w/ Android Auto and Apple Carplay No Yes Yes Gauge Cluster with TFT Screen Yes Yes Yes Multiple Driving Modes Yes Yes Yes Wireless Phone Charger No Yes No Dual Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Auto defogging system Yes Yes Yes Outside Rear View Mirror Electric Folding and Heating Function Yes Yes Yes Puddle lamp Yes Yes Yes Ambient Lighting No No Yes Cooled Glove Box No Yes No Keyless entry and go Yes Yes Yes Adjustable steering wheel Yes Yes Yes Electronically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes Yes Heated Front Seats No No Yes Reclinable rear seats Yes Yes Yes ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes Rear USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Auto Rain Sensing Windshield Viper Yes Yes Yes

Price

The prices of both SUVs are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) Haval Jolion 8,299,000 Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport 8,230,000 Kia Sportage FWD 7,940,000

Verdict

In terms of features, Kia Sportage FWD and Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport fall well short of Haval Jolion. Although, price wise, both SUVs are at a slight advantage.

The only thing in Sportage and Tucson’s favor against the Jolion is their brand value, which may not be enough for SUV buyers who prefer advanced features and strong performance.

Therefore, despite its low popularity, the Jolion is a credible threat to the Koreans.