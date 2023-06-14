Expect Massive Traffic Jams as Prime Minister Inaugurates Three Major Roads

Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif is set to inaugurate three major roads, promising improved connectivity and infrastructure in Islamabad. While a good initiative, the prime minister’s movement across various locations may trigger severe traffic jams throughout the city.

The roads set for inauguration include Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road (formerly IJP Road), 7th Avenue, and 11th Avenue.

According to the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), these roads will transform transportation in the region, opening up vital corridors and reducing congestion.

Nonetheless, the celebrations are predicted to bring about significant disruption to daily commutes. Social media observers have warned citizens to prepare for arduous journeys and move ahead of time to avoid traffic jams.

The influx of dignitaries, officials, and curious masses converging upon the inauguration sites will inevitably place tremendous strain on existing traffic networks.

The congestion could reverberate throughout the city, especially during peak hours, affecting not only the immediate vicinity of the inauguration but also adjacent routes.