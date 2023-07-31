Suzuki Stops Bike Factory Again For 16 Days

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has decided to suspend motorcycle assembly for 16 days due to a lack of inventory.

An official notice states that motorcycle assembly will be halted from July 31 til August 15. Suzuki may increase motorcycle prices following the resumption of production citing local currency instability.

ALSO READ European Country Buys Massive Fleet of MG’s New Electric Hatchback for Police

The official notification is as follows:

Recently, the company announced to stop production for more days, from June 22 to July 15. This resulted in a period of non-production lasting 24 days.

Suzuki, the largest automaker in Pakistan in terms of production and sales, has sustained a severe decline in sales and revenue due to intermittent production pauses.

In the first week of June, Suzuki notified Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of the deplorable state of the automobile industry, stating:

Here, we would like to bring to kind notice that PSMC is going through the very worst of times in its history of about 40 years. The company has already suffered huge losses of Rs. 12.9 billion in the first quarter of the current year due to current economic uncertainties. The company is also observing many “No Production Days” every month throughout the year. In addition to this, our dealers and vendors are also suffering very badly due to the current economic and business situation, as some of them are already closed and many more are on the bring of closure.

According to recent reports, the government has increased taxes on all locally assembled vehicles without easing import restrictions. Given the present state of affairs, the auto industry’s future appears bleak.