Karachi Police Announce Traffic Plan for Youm-e-Ali Procession

The Karachi traffic police have unveiled the route plan for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA), scheduled to take place on the 21st of Ramadan (Monday).

The main procession commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) will commence from Nishtar Park and pass through its traditional routes, concluding at the Hussaniyan Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

In an announcement, a spokesperson for the Karachi Traffic Police stated that the central majlis honoring the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali will be held at Nishtar Park.

The procession will pass through Numaish, MA Jinnah Road, and Sea Breeze on its route from Nishtar Park to Empress Market in Saddar. The procession, as it passes through Regal and Saddar, will then return to MA Jinnah Road at the Tibet Centre.

During the procession, designated routes will be closed to regular traffic, with traffic police personnel available to guide on alternative routes. Once the procession departs from Nishtar Park, traffic from the city will be redirected through Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jung Road), Coast Guards, and Anklesaria Chowk to Nishtar Road.

Motorists traveling from Nazimabad to MA Jinnah Road will be rerouted from Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road, and then directed towards Garden to reach their destination.

Traffic heading towards MA Jinnah Road from Liaquatabad will be redirected from Teen Hati Chowk to Jail Road, and then onto Martin Road. All these vehicles will be permitted to proceed to the Jail Chowrangi Flyover and continue through Jail Road via Jamshed Road, Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, and then onto Sharea Quaideen towards Sharea Faisal.

Similarly, all traffic going from Stadium Road towards MA Jinnah Road will be allowed to come from New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be redirected via Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, and Society Light Signal to reach Sharea Quaideen, leading to Sharea Faisal.

Drivers intending to travel from Gulberg to MA Jinnah Road will be rerouted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, then directed via the Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah, and finally to Mauripur.

Traffic coming from Gurumandir Chowk will be restricted from accessing the procession route. All traffic from Gurumandir Chowk will be rerouted to Bahadur Yar Jung Road, while vehicles heading from Sharea Quaideen to Naumaish Chowrangi are advised to continue past Society Office Chowrangi.