Punjab Sets Rs. 150 Billion Budget for Road Reconstruction

The Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department have given the green light to a substantial Rs. 150 billion for the reconstruction of broken and damaged roads across the province.

According to a spokesperson from the local government department, the road rehabilitation plan will be implemented by municipal corporations. He added that the reconstruction of main and link roads in cities is already underway.

ALSO READ Gold Price in Pakistan Breaks All Previous Records to Hit All-Time High

On the other hand, the provincial government has formed a working group tasked with finalizing the specifics and crafting proposals for implementing a tax on garbage collection.

The working group includes Senior Minister Mariam Aurangzeb, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, and Special Secretary of the Local Government Department, Asia Gul.

The local department is considering implementing a garbage collection tax ranging from Rs50 to Rs500, depending on the size and location of a house.

Last month, the provincial government announced plans to construct five expressways, linking major districts across the province, to improve travel infrastructure. The Chief Minister has approved a budget of Rs. 139.5 billion for the purpose.

ALSO READ Tehsildars and Patwaris to Replace Teachers During Matric and Inter Exams in Punjab

The plan includes the construction of the following expressways: