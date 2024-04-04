Punjab Sets Rs. 150 Billion Budget for Road Reconstruction

The Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department have given the green light to a substantial Rs. 150 billion for the reconstruction of broken and damaged roads across the province.
According to a spokesperson from the local government department, the road rehabilitation plan will be implemented by municipal corporations. He added that the reconstruction of main and link roads in cities is already underway.
On the other hand, the provincial government has formed a working group tasked with finalizing the specifics and crafting proposals for implementing a tax on garbage collection.
The working group includes Senior Minister Mariam Aurangzeb, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, and Special Secretary of the Local Government Department, Asia Gul.
The local department is considering implementing a garbage collection tax ranging from Rs50 to Rs500, depending on the size and location of a house.
Last month, the provincial government announced plans to construct five expressways, linking major districts across the province, to improve travel infrastructure. The Chief Minister has approved a budget of Rs. 139.5 billion for the purpose.
The plan includes the construction of the following expressways:
- Bahawalpur N5 to Jhangra Sharqi Interchange Expressway spanning 42 kilometers with a budget of Rs. 13 billion.
- The Multan to Vehari Expressway which will cover 93 kilometers for Rs. 26.50 billion.
- The Chichawatni to Pir Mahal-Shorkot to Garhmahraja-Chowk Azam to Layyah Expressway stretching 199 kilometers with an allocation of Rs. 66 billion,
- The Sahiwal to Samundri Interchange Expressway will be 57 kilometers long with a budget of Rs. 23 billion.
- The Faisalabad Chiniot to Kamal Pur Interchange to Tehsil Chowk Chiniot Expressway will be over 24 kilometers and will cost Rs. 11 billion.