Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Track Repairs to Begin Soon

The repairing of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus elevated track from Saddar to Faizabad may commence soon as five firms have qualified to be part of the bidding process.

The repair work will cost Rs. 625 million, with additional expenses and the Punjab Masstransit Authority has released Rs. 740 million for this purpose.

Following the repairs of the elevated track from Saddar to Faizabad, the metro track from Faizabad to the Pakistan Secretariat in Islamabad will be repaired next.

According to an official of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the bidding will be held next week. He added that work on the project will commence later this month and it is expected to take only 10 days.

The official further stated that Nespak had recommended carrying out repair work on the track following a survey. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has tasked the RDA to carry out the repair work.

It should be noted that the Twin Cities metro bus project was completed by the authority in 2015. The provincial government would provide funds for the repair work.

During a conversation with a national daily, Punjab Mass Transit Authority General Manager (Operations) Uzair Shah blamed heavy rains during the last couple of years for the damage caused to the tracks.

He stated that it has been decided that the tough tiles on the pavements will be replaced with concrete pavements. Furthermore, potholes in the corridors of the bus stations would also be repaired.

The metro bus service will not be suspended during work on the tracks. The metro bus corridor spans a total length of 23 kilometers, comprising various sections:

8.6 kilometers elevated

10 kilometers at grade

4 kilometers in a trench.

In Rawalpindi, the metro bus service extends from Flashman’s Hotel to Faizabad, covering a distance of 8.6 kilometers, all of which is elevated. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the service covers 14.6 kilometers at ground level, starting from Faizabad to Pak Secretariat via IJP Road and 9th Avenue.