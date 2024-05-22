CDA to Begin 3D and Digital Marketing in Islamabad

Published May 22, 2024

An important meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

In the meeting, CDA decided to start 3D marketing and digital marketing in Islamabad on 1st July. 

With this project, people will be attracted to advertising materials through modern marketing techniques.

According to details, digital screens will be installed on various highways and commercial centers, and the installation of digital screens is expected to increase CDA’s revenue. These screens will be installed on an annual rental basis for 3 years.

Additionally, the contractor will be responsible for the installation of screens and other expenses. Screen installation will be given to a contractor through an auction and will be awarded to the highest bid received.

