These Are Pakistan’s Best Selling Cars of 2021

Pakistan’s auto sector has made a remarkable comeback after 2020’s slump in sales due to the massive outbreak of COVID-19. The growth in the sector has been attributed to the arrival of several new cars in the market, a temporary reduction in prices, and lowered interest rates on auto financing.

Pak-Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has taken the accolade of the top car seller in the 2021 calendar, having sold a total of 122,799 units in 2021. Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) and the Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) also performed admirably, having sold 69,169 and 35,173 units respectively.

The demand for cars has become considerably high in recent times due to the reinitiation of economic activity. Nonetheless, there are certain vehicles that have remained incredibly successful in the local market, compared to others.

Here’s a list of top-selling cars in the 2021 calendar year:

Note: An honorable mention in this article goes to the Honda City and Civic as both cars witnessed a total of 30,938 units sold in 2021. But because the data of both cars is provided as a sum, they cannot be ranked separately in this list.

Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage is one of the biggest modern success stories in the car industry of Pakistan. Launched in 2019, the vehicle quickly gained traction in the market and became the best-selling SUV in the country.

Although Kia Lucky Motors has not publically shared its official sales figures, market reports suggest that the company sold over 22,300 units in the 2021 calendar year, over 60 percent of which comprise Kia Sportage.

Given how common Kia Sportage is becoming on the roads, these numbers seem fairly accurate and are a big achievement for a relatively new car company.

Changan Alsvin

Changan has created significant waves in the car industry with the launch of the Alsvin. Out of all new cars, the Alsvin has received the most positive reviews in terms of its quality, comfort, fuel economy, and overall value proposition.

Like Kia Lucky Motors, Master Changan Motors also keeps a tight lid on its sales information. However, an unofficial report from a market resource suggests that the company sold upwards of 15,200 units in the 2021 calendar year, a fair chunk of which constitutes the Alsvin.

Master Changan is also expanding its operations to meet the rising demand for its vehicles and is likely to gather more momentum going forward.

#5 Suzuki WagonR

Provided the number of WagonRs on the roads these days, it is curious to know that it observed relatively modest sales this year. Nevertheless, WagonR turned in impressive sales of up to 18,810 units last year. These incredible figures have landed it among the five top sellers of the 2021 calendar year.

The reason for this is undoubtedly its status as the sole offering in the mini MPV market. The WagonR is a spacious, relatively comfortable, and cheap family vehicle that offers decent utility in a cheap fashion.

Given its impressive fuel economy, low maintenance cost, and general ease of ownership, it is considered to be a relatively better value proposition in a market filled with Rs. 2.0 million-plus compact family cars.

#4 Suzuki Cultus

Around the end of 2020, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) was toiling to keep up with the towering demand of Cultus in the market due to production-related obstacles. Now that PSMC’s production plant is running on full steam, the Cultus has become one of the hottest selling cars in the market.

In the 2021 calendar year, PSMC sold 24,509 units of the Cultus, which makes it the fourth top seller across Pakistan the year. This car would have been higher on the list if its sales weren’t challenged by issues such as supply-chain crisis, chip shortage, and other operational hiccups.

The Cultus also has a credible threat in the form of the Kia Picanto, however, the latter wasn’t able to sell as much due to the greater market share of the former.

#3 Toyota Corolla

Despite only being targeted towards Pakistan’s upper socio-economic class, the Toyota Corolla is still among the five top-selling cars here mainly due to its excellent reliability, ease of ownership and maintenance, and supreme resale value. In 2021, Toyota Indus Motor Company sold 25,831 units of the Corolla, making it the third best-selling car of the month.

Toyota’s formula of simple reliability has allowed it to reap huge dividends from the Pakistani car market, which is why, as per recent reports from the market, the current generation of the Toyota Corolla is likely to remain in production till 2024.

#2 Toyota Yaris

Regardless of the mixed reactions that the Yaris had received upon arrival, it has managed to remain a top seller in the Pakistani sedan market and has been outselling the Honda City and Civic combined on its own for several consecutive months, which is a very impressive feat.

In 2021, Toyota IMC sold 28,673 units of the Yaris, making it the be second best selling car in Pakistan, which is an amazing feat for a relatively new product.

#1 Suzuki Alto

After a long time of doubts about whether the new Suzuki Alto would be able to fill Mehran’s shoes, Alto has finally taken over. Since the beginning of this year, PSMC has been cranking out the little hatchback in huge numbers and selling them like hotcakes without any signs of slowing down.

In the 2021 calendar year, PSMC sold an amazing 53,887 units of the Alto, making it the number one best-selling car of the year, and possibly of all time in Pakistan.