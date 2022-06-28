MG 3 Will Cost Less Than Suzuki WagonR: Javed Afridi

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan is set to take the domestic hatchback market by storm as Javed Afridi – a key stakeholder of the automaker – has teased the price of its upcoming MG 3.

Javed Afridi has been teasing MG3 for years at this point but has never revealed the official launch date for the car.

In his latest Facebook post, Afridi shared a video that teased the exterior of the hatchback. The caption of the teaser stated “Yes. Below Rs. 2 million MG3. In Final Stages.”

ALSO READ Toyota Apologizes to Customers for Delayed Deliveries in Pakistan

From the Facebook post, it is evident that MG 3 will be starting below Rs. 2 million and the hatchback will be launched in Pakistan soon.

Last year in February, Javed Afridi had sought suggestions from hatchback enthusiasts regarding the price of MG 3. Back then, Afridi had initially hinted MG 3’s price to be less than Rs. 2 million.

More About MG 3

MG 3 is a sub-compact family hatchback that is likely to rival the Suzuki Swift, KIA Rio, Toyota Vitz, and other similar compact vehicles in the market.

In the international market, MG 3 is available in two engine trims. One is a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine (105 hp, 137 Nm torque) that comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. The other is a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine (109 hp, 150 Nm torque) that comes with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

ALSO READ Is Suzuki Mehran Coming Back to Pakistan?

Speaking of features, MG 3 has a standard eight-inch touch-sensitive infotainment screen with Apple Carplay, Sat-Nav, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, multi-media controls on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, AC with dust and pollen filter, a four-speaker premium sound system, and USB/AUX connectivity.

MG 3 also has six airbags, emergency braking assistance, an electronic stability program, an active cornering brake control system, hill hold control, ABS with electronic brakes, automatic door unlocking in case of accidents, front disk brakes, tire pressure monitoring, speed-sensitive door locking, a seatbelt warning alarm, and a vehicle immobilizer.