Sindh’s Pink Buses Will Soon be Piloted by Female Drivers

Provincial Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon presided over the Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s (SMTA) 10th board meeting in Karachi on Wednesday, approving the previous meeting’s decisions.

The board proposed subsidizing the People’s Bus Service (PBS) after cabinet permission. To make women-only pink buses safer and more exclusive, it also decided to start training women drivers.

The board examined feasibility studies for the second phase of the PBS, which includes 500 buses and an eco-friendly electric taxi service.

The SMTA board also assessed Red Line BRT project development. Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, SMTA Managing Director Kamal Dayo, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, planning and development department representative Sikandar Shaikh, and Trans Karachi CEO Tufail Paliju attended the meeting.

Memon told the meeting that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants women to be empowered in all fields. He stated that female bus drivers will boost gender equality and women’s travel safety.

Memon added that the second phase of PBS could alleviate travel issues. The transport minister said that the eco-friendly electric taxi service would boost employment and preserve the environment.