Booking to Start Soon as Prices of Revo Rocco and Fortuner Legender Revealed

Not long ago, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) launched facelifted versions of Fortuner and Hilux, both of which quickly became immensely popular among Pakistani car buyers. The company is planning to launch new variants of the two big bruisers very soon.

According to Pakwheels.com, the company will begin taking bookings for the Revo Rocco and the Fortuner Legender this week. Also, both new variants come with hefty price tags, which are as follows:

Variants Price (PKR) Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco 10,349,000 Toyota Fortuner Legender 8,279,000

About These Variants

These are the flagship variants of both vehicles that include some improvements over the pre-existing variants.

The Fortuner Legender includes cosmetic upgrades such as a redesigned front bumper, dual projector LED headlights with a new DRL pattern, a slim upper grille, and a larger lower grille that are both finished in black, all of which combine to present an aggressive front fascia.

At the back, the Fortuner Legender has a restyled pair of LED taillights with LED sequential indicators, a new bumper design, and a glossy roof spoiler. It also has additional safety features that are part of the Toyota Safety Sense, including adaptive cruise control, collision warning, and lane departure warning.

Revo Rocco also comes with visual changes such as a blacked-out front grille, a new scuff plate, matte-black trim pieces around the body, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a few subtle changes in the look of the vehicle.

Both variants have the same powertrains as their respective top-variants. Given that neither the Legender nor the Rocco incorporates any performance upgrades, it is safe to say that they are appearance packages. This seems fair as they are perfectly capable vehicles in their current form, and are likely to gain more popularity with their fresh look.