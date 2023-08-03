Is Suzuki Finally Launching Every in Pakistan This Year?

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has been making and selling the Bolan van and Ravi pickup for almost four decades.

Other than a minor facelift and fuel injection, the van is mostly the same. With no ABS, no airbags, or even seatbelts for rear passengers, Bolan is widely regarded to be a death trap.

At Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2022, Suzuki displayed the fifth-generation Every van, giving people hope that Bolan will be replaced by a newer and better product soon.

In a recent report, the oft-reliable autojournal.pk stated that the company is set to launch the all-new Every by late-2023.

In his discussion with ProPakistani, a reliable industry source stated that, due to the ongoing production shutdowns and inventory issues, the launch of any new vehicle remains uncertain for the foreseeable future.

It bears mentioning, however, that the automakers, especially Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki, tend to keep a tight lid on their plans to launch any new products. Therefore, the possibility of Every finally coming by the end of 2023 cannot be completely disregarded.

At PAS 2022, a Suzuki official told this scribe that PSMC will launch Every in a few months, without mentioning the exact date. If market rumors are true, the launch may just be around the corner.