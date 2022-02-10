Former Chairman FBR Allegedly Gave Rs. 16 Billion Illegal Refunds

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday revealed that complaints have been received that Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi allegedly gave illegal refunds to the tune of Rs. 16 billion to a fertiliser company.

During a PAC meeting on Thursday, the chairman said that Zaidi allegedly gave illegal refunds of Rs. 16 billion to reward his friend of a fertiliser company. He said this is an important matter and lamented the absence of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Ashfaq Ahmed from the meeting.

Tanveer expressed annoyance that the FBR Chairman, instead of attending the PAC meeting, preferred to attend a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office. The absence of the FBR Chairman also incensed Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Syed Naveed Qamar who walked out from the meeting in protest.

PAC chairman said that he has written a letter to the prime minister pointing out that meetings of the departmental accounts committees (DACs) are not being conducted. He said that he has requested the prime minister to intervene and ensure that the meetings are conducted at least once a month.

Tanveer also convened a meeting of the conveners of PAC’s sub-committees. He said that three sub-committees chaired by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Riaz Fatiana and Munaza Hassan have performed well. He informed that the PAC has cleared 5000 audit objections out of 38000.