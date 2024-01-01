Zong Raises Mobile Package Prices Yet Again

Amid outrageous price hikes throughout the entire tech and telecom industry, Zong has raised the cost of many of its mobile packages yet again. Granted, the price surge is not massive, but it affects several packages and also records weekly or monthly.

Meanwhile, some packages, instead of raising the price, have quietly reduced the amount of resources you get, such as reduced calling minutes at the same price.

Starting with the Monthly Super Card now costs Rs. 900 instead of Rs. 800, but at least it also offers 100 extra off-net minutes alongside the price increase. The Monthly Pro max package thankfully costs the same as before at Rs. 1,600.

The same cannot be said about the Monthly Digital Max Offer, which is now worth Rs. 1,500 and with the same amount of mobile data and calling minutes. Monthly Supreme has silently reduced the total calling minutes from 500 to 350 off-net minutes while keeping the price at Rs. 999.

These are only some of the examples of monthly packages. As for weekly offers, the Weekly Pro Plus package has seen a small price bump from Rs. 460 to Rs. 480 while keeping the resources unchanged. However, it is worth mentioning that these costs recur weekly, so it adds up to a lot more monthly prices (Rs. 1,840 vs Rs. 1,920 per month).

The same goes for the Weekly Pro, which now costs Rs. 460 instead of Rs. 440, but keeps the same resources as before. Likewise, the Weekly HLO and Weekly Premium packages also cost Rs. 20 extra each. Super Weekly Plus shows one of the biggest price hikes compared to other packages with a surge of Rs. 40.

Note that these are only some examples of monthly and weekly packages getting more expensive and it only reflects a small amount of the total number of price hikes. It is also worth mentioning that Zong is only one of the network providers that have been increasing their prices lately and similar trends have been common among other companies for ages already.