Pakistani IT Delegation Shines At Web Summit Qatar 2024

A promising delegation from Pakistan’s vibrant IT sector has descended upon Doha to take part in the prestigious Web Summit Qatar 2024.

Spearheaded by Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), this contingent comprises esteemed figures such as Nadeem Malik, Secretary General of PASHA, and Jameel Goheer, a distinguished member of the CEC PASHA, alongside delegates representing various leading IT companies.

Over 15 Pakistani companies, backed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT), Tech Destination, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Sindh Information Technology Board (SIFC), are actively participating in the summit. Notably, the event is receiving a significant boost from HBL, which is co-sponsoring the summit, amplifying Pakistan’s IT prowess on a global scale.

Among the standout participants from Pakistan are Bitsol Technologies, CRECENTECH SYSTEMS PVT LTD, Cloudpacer, Discretelogix, DevGate, Eraflip Tech, Ideofuzion (Pvt.) Ltd, Planet Beyond, REACH THE GLOBE, Support Solutions Hub Pvt Ltd, Sherdil Cloud, SI Global, Technupur, Techanion (Pvt.) Ltd, VIPER Technology, Verticalsols, and Ziscomm Pvt Ltd.

While talking to Propakistani, Zohaib Khan expressed his excitement, stating, “On behalf of the Pakistan IT Industry Association, I am thrilled to witness the gathering of talented professionals, developers, startups, and industry leaders within this esteemed delegation.” He emphasized the significance of Doha as the host city, highlighting its conducive environment for collaboration and innovation.

“With its dynamic atmosphere, vibrant tech ecosystem, and hospitable environment, Doha provides the perfect backdrop for this convergence of minds,” Khan remarked. He underscored the importance of seizing the opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s achievements, gain insights from experts, establish partnerships, and elevate the nation’s tech industry globally.

“In the days ahead, we have the opportunity to explore new avenues, foster collaborations, and strengthen our presence in the global tech community,” Khan concluded, affirming the pivotal role of Web Summit Qatar in shaping the future trajectory of Pakistan’s tech landscape.