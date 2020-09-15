SBP Has Yet to Provide Rules for Roshan Digital Accounts to Commercial Banks

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has notified the Rules for Investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) that are issued by the government to attract investments from overseas Pakistanis to boost foreign exchange reserves of the country.

The only way for eligible investors to subscribe to these certificates is through ‘Roshan Digital Account’, which according to SBP, would be operated by eight commercial banks in the country; Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Meezan Bank, Bank Alfalah, MCB Bank, Faysal Bank, Samba Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Roshan Digital Account holders of these banks can subscribe to NPCs by visiting the NPC page of their respective banks.

Roshan Digital Account holders of UBL HBL MCB Alfalah Standard Chartered & Samba Bank can subscribe to NPCs by visiting NPC page of their respective bank pic.twitter.com/vWb8JQUd59 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) September 14, 2020

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance announced through their Twitter account that the sale of Conventional Naya Pak Certificates (NPCs) has started on Monday through agent banks, while the Shariah-compliant version is also coming very soon.

However, ProPakistani has learned that the commercial banks still have to receive the details on Roshan Digital Accounts, which is a prerequisite for investments in these certificates.

SBP Spokesman Abid Qamar told ProPakistani that the SOPs and details for Roshan Digital Accounts have already been provided to the commercial banks.

We have already provided the banks with the details, in fact, we communicated this information at the time of the soft launch of these certificates.

However, an official from Retail banking in Bank Alfalah told ProPakistani that they are expecting the SOPs to be provided to them by the end of this week, “but as of now, many people are calling to inquire about these accounts and certificates but we do not have any operational details from SBP as of now”.

An SME banking official from another of these eight banks, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that these certificates might indeed be popular for investment from non-resident Pakistanis.

It has been two days that the SBP announced rules of investment for Naya Pakistan Certificates and we have received many calls asking about the methods for opening digital accounts. However, we are yet to receive rules on the Roshan Digital Accounts from the SBP.

He concurred with the statement from Bank Alfalah’s official, saying “We expect to know more by the end of the week”.